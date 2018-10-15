Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Paddington to Reading services cancelled after person hit by train

Disruption expected until end of the day

33-3013D Newbury Train station

SERVICES between London Paddington and Reading are being cancelled tonight (Mon) after a person was hit by a train. 

Great Western Railway (GWR) say train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

Tickets are being accepted on some other routes. 

For more information, visit https://www.journeycheck.com/greatwesternrailway/

