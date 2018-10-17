Drunk ex-teacher 'could have killed' in motor mayhem

A FORMER primary school teacher has spoken of her shame after her drink-driving left a trail of devastation in her wake.

Sixty-seven-year-old Patricia Rose, of Pike Street, Newbury, careered through residential streets, smashing into parked cars and bouncing off kerbs, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday.

Her vehicle finally came to a halt because it had been so badly damaged it could be driven no further.

Local residents then intervened and called police, the court was told.

Anne Sawyer-Brandish, prosecuting, said Mrs Rose had drunk more than three times the legal limit before the fateful journey.

She told the court: “At 3pm police received reports of a car being driven along Newport Road, a residential street in Newbury.

“It had collided with a parked vehicle, but had continued on its journey.

“It then turned into Pike Street and was seen to hit the nearside kerb before veering to the offside kerb, narrowly missing another two vehicles before colliding with a another car.

“It came to a stop because it simply couldn’t be driven any further because of the damage it had sustained.

“Members of the public came out to assist and called police.”

Mrs Rose, who has no prior convictions, admitted driving a Toyota Yaris after drinking more than the legal limit in Newbury on September 16.

Tests showed 115mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mrs Rose, who represented herself, told the court: “I’m deeply ashamed of myself.

“I’ve never done anything like this before.”

She became emotional as she added: “I know I was drunk – I just don’t know what happened.

“I’m embarassed and I’m sorry.”

A probation officer who interviewed Mrs Rose told magistrates: “She has no recollection of the incident, which is quite concerning. It scares her because she could have killed someone and not remembered what she had done.

“She has demonstrated genuine remorse, in my professional opinion.”

The court heard Mrs Rose was a retired primary school teacher and hitherto had a clean driving licence.

Magistrates told Mrs Rose they had considered sending her to prison because she could “easily have killed someone” by her actions.

Instead, Mrs Rose was made subject to a 12-month community order with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

In addition, she was banned from driving for 26 months.

Finally, Mrs Rose was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.