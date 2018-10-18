More train disruption for commuters this evening
Thu, 18 Oct 2018
IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, family and colleagues of the three Prior's Court School staff members killed in a crash on the M4 have paid tribute.
In other news, we have comprehensive reporting and exclusive details from the Daniel McLaren baby murder trial.
Also, read why a homeless shelter won't be in Newbury this winter.
Meanwhile, the Corn Exchange has launched an appeal to secure its long-term future.
In the Hungerford edition, an equine dentist narrowly avoids immediate imprisonment for domestic violence.
Plus: fresh doubt is cast over the future of controversial plans for a marina complex.
In Thatcham, plans for an edge-of-town car dealership will not have a significant impact on the environment.
And in Hampshire, plastic recycling banks have been scrapped.
As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.
