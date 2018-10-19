Plastic recycling banks closed yesterday

PLASTIC recycling banks across North Hampshire will be closed from today (Thursday) due to it being “unviable” to sell the material on for recycling.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council announced the banks would close from today while it tries to find a market for the plastic.

Plastic recycling banks are located on streets across the UK as well as in supermarkets and outside housing estates.

Basingstoke and Deane’s cabinet member for regulatory services and the environment Hayley Eachus said: “There has been a drop in the market for recycling mixed plastics, making it unviable for the company providing mixed plastic bring banks in the borough to sell on the material for recycling.

“This is a national issue affecting other local authorities around the country.

“It is important that the items we collect at these banks are being recycled or, if this is not possible, then the most efficient and environmentally-friendly method of disposal is used.

“To guarantee this we have decided, for the moment, to close the plastic recycling banks from Thursday, October 18, while we work with Hampshire County Council to look for markets for this material.

“I would like to encourage residents to continue to recycle clean plastic bottles, including drink bottles, shampoo and bleach bottles in their kerbside green bin and place all other plastics in their grey waste bin.

“This will be sent to the energy recovery facility to produce electricity which is fed back to the National Grid and is still the best option, environmentally, for non-recyclable waste.”

The plastic recycling bins will be removed from 10 locations across the borough, including Kingsclere’s Fieldgate Centre and Burghclere Recreation Ground.

A Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council spokesperson said: “All of green mixed plastic bins from the 10 locations are going this Thursday and we can’t say when they will be back until we find a market for this material.

“The reason we are doing this is we have been told by the contractor there is no market for the mixed plastics (pots, tubs and trays) and they can’t sell it on any more.”