Club celebrating a year in pictures

MORE than 100 visitors braved the weather to attend the annual Kingsclere Photo Club exhibition at the weekend.

Nearly 100 pictures were exhibited in the village hall, George Street, by 19 members of the club and visitors were encouraged to vote for their favourite.

There were also a further 22 pictures from seven members from Focal’Icy – the camera club of Cormicy, Kingsclere’s twin village in France.

The winner of the public vote for favourite photo was the Chapter House (Wells Cathedral) taken by Chris Brown.

The members vote for the best panel went to Mary Ferguson’s Light & Dark still life panel.

Treasurer and membership secretary Gareth Martin said: “We had a good show, despite the weather, with a steady stream of visitors both days.”

Andy Bates won the raffle for a portrait session, donated by MOL Photography, George Street, Kingsclere.