Man fears going out after attack

A MAN who tried to prevent a fight in a Newbury town centre pub was himself savagely attacked.

Victim Mark Aitken was so seriously injured he needed an operation, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, October 11.

Lesley Gilmore, prosecuting, said the incident happened in the Walkabout bar in Cheap Street in the early hours of a Sunday.

She said: “Mr Aitken had been trying to defuse an argument between the defendant and an unknown male.”

In the dock was 25-year-old Matthew Townsend of Blackwood, Caerphilly, South Wales, who had been attending an event at Newbury Racecourse.

He punched Mr Aitken to the floor and Ms Gilmore said: “As he was facing the floor, trying to get up, another punch connected while he was still on his hands and knees.

“He put his hands to his face and there was a lot of blood.”

She said Mr Aitken needed six stitches to his lacerated lip and added: “The cut to his lip went straight through. He has permanent scarring. He needed an operation.”

Ms Gilmore read from a victim impact statement Mr Aitken prepared in which he said: “My friends and I normally go there at weekends and don’t bother anyone.

“I feel very uncomfortable now going out.

“It brings it all back to the point I want to leave.

“I don’t want it to take over my social life – I don’t normally have an issue with confidence, but this has really knocked me back.”

Mr Townsend admitted assault by beating on May 20.

He has also been cautioned for a previous offence of violence.

Simon Grant, defending, said his bricklayer client had been to Newbury Racecourse and had enjoyed “a very good night” when he lashed out in a “moment of madness”.

He said Mr Townsend only admitted to landing the first punch on Mr Aitken and added: “He deeply regrets what he did in the heat of the moment.”

Magistrates fined him £560 and ordered him to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £56.

In addition, Mr Townsend was ordered to pay £250 compensation to Mr Aitken.