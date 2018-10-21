'Driver could not avoid hitting man'

A WEST Berkshire man who was hit by a car on the Bath Road in Sulhamstead died as a result of his injuries, an inquest has ruled.

Simon Featherstone, of Tutts Clump, was struck by a black Nissan Juke at the junction with Ufton Lane and Lambdens Hill on Friday, May 18.

Mr Featherstone, 47, suffered a traumatic head injury after being involved in a collision with the vehicle at 9.18am.

He was admitted to Southampton General Hospital at 10.30am, where he was placed in palliative care, but died nine days later.

Mr Featherstone, who had a past medical history of learning difficulties and epilepsy, hit his head on the windscreen of the vehicle in a ‘wrap collision’.

But following cooling treatment on his brain and an unsuccessful course of antibiotics, the decision was taken by Mr Featherstone’s family to withdraw his breathing tube.

He died on May 27.

An inquest into his death held at Reading Town Hall on Friday, heard how Mr Featherstone had been dropped off on the road by a family member who was on his way to work.

The court heard evidence from forensic collision investigator Pc Hannon, who assessed the scene shortly after the incident.

Pc Hannon told the inquest the driver of the Nissan car was travelling at around 30 miles an hour on the road, which has a speed limit of up to 60 miles an hour.

There was no pedestrian crossing, but there was a traffic island further down the road that could be used, he said.

Given that the incident happened in broad daylight and having inspected the quality of the road surface, Pc Hannon said the driver’s response time would have been between three-quarters to one-and-a-half seconds.

Senior coroner for Berkshire Heidi Connor asked Pc Hannon: “Did this driver have any chance of reacting in time to what came in front of his vehicle?”

In his response, Pc Hannon said the driver had reacted “as much as he physically could”.

The court ruled that speed, visibility and the road surface layout were not contributable factors after Mr Featherstone had entered the carriageway and that he did not appreciate the closeness of the approaching vehicle.

A witness who gave evidence suggested Mr Featherstone had run out into the road, rather than walked.

Concluding, Mrs Connor said: “It’s clear from the evidence that we have heard today that the driver of the Nissan was simply and sadly unable to avoid hitting Mr Featherstone and that the driver applied emergency breaking, but was unable to avoid the collision.

“I would like to record my condolences to Mr Featherstone’s family.”

Mrs Connor recorded a verdict of death by road traffic collision.