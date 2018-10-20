Woodcraftsman pops up in Kennet Centre

A LOCAL wood craftsman has opened a pop-up shop in Kennet Shopping centre.

Chris Allen will be demonstrating his skill of green woodwork using foot and hand powered tools.

The new store is called One Day Woodcraft, the same as Mr Allen’s workshop, located in a private Hamstead Marshall woodland, where he runs courses in carving.

Bowls, goblets, spoons and shrink pots – an old style tub – are among the items in the new store. They are all fashioned using locally-sourced fresh timber.

The shop will also offer a wide range of treen – small domestic objects, such as light pulls and whisks.

Mr Allen’s journey into green woodwork started more than a decade ago, after he saw a spoon being carved on a television programme.

He has exhibited his products at craft fairs and the Royal County of Berkshire Show and is a keen trader at the Newbury Artisan Market.

Mr Allen also lectures about the principles, history and practice of green wood crafts, as well as giving demonstrations.

Mr Allen, who lives in Hungerford, said: “Green woodwork is about working with unseasoned timber and hand tools to create the everyday items.

“People are surprised by what can be achieved working predominantly by hand and they seem to appreciate watching a craftsman who knows his medium.

“I think it’s reassuring to know that there are still slow things happening in an increasingly busy world, a reminder that we don’t always need to rely on modern technology.”

The shop will also offer other locally-produced items, such as willow baskets from Christine Brewster and crocheted items from Jody Slatter.

One Day Woodcraft will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 9am to 5pm and 10am to 4pm on Sundays, until Christmas Eve.