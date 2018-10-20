Former jockey told: 'You deserve to go to prison'

AN equine dentist from Lambourn savagely attacked his partner, chasing her out into the street, where she screamed for help.

Gabriel Hannon, a former jockey, was only spared an immediate prison sentence because of his dependent teenage children, a district judge said.

In August last year, the 41-year-old, whose business is registered as being based in Hungerford, tried to drag victim Catriona Jamieson back into his home at St Michael’s Close, Lambourn.

But members of the public who heard her desperate screams intervened and saved her from further harm, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday last week.

Lesley Gilmore, prosecuting, said Mr Hannon had been in a relationship with Ms Jamieson for six months and that she was living with him at the time.

She added: “On the day in question he came home, became abusive and got drunk.

“He came in to the living room and shouted: ‘What do you think I’m going to do to you?’”

Mr Hannon then attacked Ms Jamieson, jamming his mobile phone into her mouth, grabbing her neck and pulling her back by the hair as she tried to flee out the front door.

She finally managed to break free long enough to scream for help and Ms Gilmore said: “One neighbour shouted at him to get his hands off her; he retreated inside as another third party approached him.”

Mr Hannon had denied committing an offence of assault by beating on August 19.

But district judge Sophie Toms did not believe his account at trial and found him guilty.

In addition, Mr Hannon has several previous convictions, including public order offences, the court was told.

Rachel Bonner, defending, said Mr Hannon had suffered “a big fall from grace in a very close- knit community”, adding: “Word has got out. It has affected his business.”

She said the relationship had become “toxic”, but that her client was extremely remorseful.

Ms Bonner said: “He was honest enough to say that, during a previous relationship, there were instances in that, too.”

She told the court that Mr Hannon left school at the age of 14 to pursue a career as a jockey and had established his equine dentistry business by himself.

Ms Bonner said imprisoning her client would also affect his children’s private education.

But when she suggested that the attack on Ms Jamieson had not been sustained, district judge Toms interjected: “It was pushing back and forth, pushing a phone into her mouth, dragging her by the hair in and out of the house until she screamed so hard that neighbours had to try to set her free – that is sustained.”

She told Mr Hannon: “This was a very serious incident indeed.

“It was extremely distressing for her and distressing to have to come to court and live it over again.

“I recall her becoming distressed when she said she had to scream to get neighbours to come and help her.

“The custody threshold has clearly been passed and you thoroughly deserve to go to prison today.”

However, she added: “It’s not just you I have to consider, but other family members, especially your children and the effect it would have on them – not just financial but also emotional.”

She sentenced Mr Hannon to the maximum penalty allowed in law for the offence – 26 weeks imprisonment.

The sentence was suspended for two years, during which time Mr Hannon must attend 30 sessions of a Building Better Relationships programme and complete 15 days rehabilitation activity.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £960 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.

Finally, Mr Hannon was made subject to a five-year restraining order, preventing him from contacting Ms Jamieson, either directly or indirectly.