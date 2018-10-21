Public meeting to discuss crime and antisocial behaviour

NEWBURY residents are being invited to share ideas and concerns on crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

The Community Forum on Tuesday will provide an opportunity to meet local police, councillors and other representatives.

The meeting is from 7.30pm to 9pm in the Gardner Hall at the Kennet Christian Centre, Enborne Road.

For more information, call Angela Money on (01635) 40866 or email ajmy5m7@inbox.com