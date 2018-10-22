Free awareness evening for young adults with Fibromyalgia

A FREE awareness evening for young adults with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS)/ME and fibromyalgia will be held in Newbury on Tuesday.

The event, at the West Berkshire Community Hospital, will be hosted by the West Berkshire Fibromyalgia Support Group, as well as The Department of Pain Medicine at the Royal Berkshire Hospital (RBH), Reading.

The aim of the evening is to provide information and support to young people in the area and to publicly launch the service evaluation research project.

Alice Gostomski, of the West Berkshire Fibromyalgia Support Group, said: “There will be members of our local fibromyalgia support group at the event.

“Our members will be happy to meet some new faces at the event and hear how others deal with these debilitating conditions over a cup of coffee.

“We hold meetings, usually once a month, at the West Berkshire Community Hospital and would be pleased to welcome some new members to join our group.”

Clinical lead for pain medicine at the Royal Berkshire Hospital Dr Deepak Ravindran said: “We are inviting anyone aged 16 to 30 years old, who is registered at one of the 13 practices within the West Berkshire area to take part in our research project.

“Anyone from the area who completes the survey will be put into a prize draw to win a £100 Amazon voucher.

“We hope that those who are not eligible for the prize draw will take part in the survey too, as their input is valuable to determine the nature of the conditions, the symptoms and support that people receive; how they manage the condition, whether with drugs or other therapies; whether and how they socialise; whether they suffer from depression and anxiety and if they feel their condition is understood by family, peers, colleagues and others.”

The service evaluation research project was provided with a grant by Healthwatch West Berkshire’s Community Engagement Programme and match-funded by Greenham Trust through The Good Exchange.

The event will take place on Tuesday, from 6pm until 9pm, at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

For further information about the research survey, visit www.facebook.com/westberksfibro or email youngadultswithfm@gmail.com