Police carry out patrols after reports of drug dealing

Thames Valley Police will be undertaking operations in Pangbourne area

POLICE are carrying out a number of patrols in the Pangbourne area.

It follows increased reports about drug dealing and drug use in Tilehurst, Purley, Calcot and Theale.

During the first operation on Thursday (18/10) in Tilehurst, a 17-year-old boy was found to be in possession of cannabis near to the Cotswold Sports centre, and an 18-year-old woman was also found to be in possession of cannabis near to The Cornwell Centre.

Both received formal cannabis warnings and the boy was referred to the Youth Offending Team.

Sergeant Dan Lond of the Pangbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are aware of the impact that drug use and drug dealing can have on our communities.

“As such we will be carrying out a number of patrols and operations to reduce the impact of this.

“We would ask residents to please continue to report suspected drug use and dealing to the Neighbourhood Team.”

More details on how to contact the Pangbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team can be found on its website.

 

