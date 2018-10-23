Hungerford marina project runs aground

THE much-anticipated project to build a Hungerford marina has been thrown into doubt yet again, with planning permission about to ‘time out’.

Applicant Lakeland Leisure gained permission for the scheme, which will cover land roughly equivalent to six football pitches, at Highclose Farm, off Bath Road, in December 2015.

That decision followed a marketing and public relations campaign that involved widespread consultation with the town and was said to be going to change the face of Hungerford.

But in granting consent, planners attached a condition that said: “The development shall be started within three years from the date of this permission and implemented strictly in accordance with the approved plans.”

That deadline expires within two months.

The latest – and possibly terminal twist – may please some townsfolk.

Outline permission for a marina complex was first awarded in 2004 following a 12-year battle with campaigners opposed to the development.

But after Lakeland Leisure apparently landed the prize – permission for a 120-berth marina with associated facilities building incorporating marina offices, recreational area, café and restaurant, residential flats, toilets and showers, separate toilet block, storage building and car parking – delay after delay was announced.

Supporters had hoped the project would also provide an estimated five full-time jobs and at least 20 part-time positions in the proposed café and restaurant.

Lakeland Leisure spokesman Mark Morgan said two years ago: “Starting work has predominantly been delayed because we bought land with [extant] planning permission, but then still had to take it through the whole planning process because we had modified the original project.

“We then have to cost the job and there are environmental issues to consider... but obviously, as a company, we’re keen to get started.

“We remain fully committed to the project.”

He said in 2017: “It’s still on the cards, but it won’t be opening this year.”

A new deadline was set for 2018.

But last month, Lakeland Leisure formally applied for permission to vary the three-year deadline by doubling it to six.

West Berkshire planners have now ruled that it is “not possible to extend the lifetime of a planning permission under the Section 73 mechanism of the Town and Country Planning Act of 1990”.

That means that, unless the company suddenly presses ahead with the project, it is back to square one.

Lakeland Leisure had not responded to requests for a comment as this newspaper went to press.