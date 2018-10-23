Streatley man with bladed article charged

A STREATLEY man has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of possession of a bladed article.

Gary Vass, aged 47, of Reading Road, Streatley, was arrested on Friday, October 19 and charged the following day.

The charge relates to an incident at the McColls Newsagents, Goring, which happened at around 12.50pm on Friday, October 19.

Vass has been remanded in custody appeared at Oxford Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday).