'Where do we draw the line on rough sleepers?'

WEST Berkshire’s SWEP is a “double-edged sword” in the fight to help the district’s homeless, according to one senior councillor.

The council’s executive member for housing, Hilary Cole (Con, Chieveley), said rough sleepers often came into West Berkshire from outside the district because its SWEP is considered to be among the best in the area.

The local authority has decided to extend the period during which the SWEP will be activated this winter.

The protocol, which ensures the district’s most vulnerable people with a local connection are given the support they need throughout periods of cold or extreme weather, will be implemented from November 1.

It will continue to be in place until next March, irrespective of how the winter weather plays out over the coming months.

But at a West Berkshire Council overview and scrutiny commission meeting on Tuesday, October 9, fresh concerns were raised over how the SWEP should be monitored.

Its prolonged activation period, some members suggested, could draw rough sleepers from outside the district who have no ties to it.

Presently, Basingstoke and Deane Council will activate its SWEP should the temperature drop to zero degrees Celsius for three consecutive nights or more.

Richard Somner (Con, Calcot) was among those to question whether it was within the council’s remit to help rough sleepers beyond its “expansive border”.

Mr Somner said: “Where do we draw the line? Where do we step in and step out?

“Will we take that person under our wing, or push them in the opposite direction, if it were required?”

The council’s senior head of planning, Gary Lugg, said that in the event of approaching a homeless person who is from outside the district, the council would direct them to their relevant local authority.

Mr Lugg also added that should a rough sleeper be accepting of help, the council would look to accommodate them in Newbury and assist them in securing accommodation at Two Saints hostel and “any other needs beyond that”.

He also reassured members that the council had learnt lessons from last winter’s ‘Beast From The East’ and highlighted that the SWEP’s extended period reflected how it is now “standard provision”.

Mrs Cole also confirmed the council would cover travel costs in the event a rough person was directed to their home authority, as well as helping to address any barriers that might be stopping them from returning.

But she conceded that activating the SWEP protocol for an extended period of time posed new challenges for the council.

Mrs Cole said: “Our SWEP provision is probably one of the best of all the Berkshire authorities.

“It ends up being a double-edged sword, because rough sleepers tend then to gravitate into West Berkshire.

“We experienced this a few years ago when we instigated the SWEP far sooner than other authorities.

“Having said that, I would rather be seen providing care for this vulnerable group of people than not.”