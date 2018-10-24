Districts' agencies join forces to tackle homelessness

PARTNER organisations in West Berkshire have joined forces to help rough sleepers as the cold weather sets in.

On November 1, West Berkshire Council will activate its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol, (SWEP), which ensures that the district’s most vulnerable residents have the support they need during cold weather.

As a result, rough sleepers will be able to access warm, safe accommodation at the Two Saints hostel on Newtown Road, as well as wider support and advice.

The council’s Homeless Strategy Group has developed a plan of action over the last year.

Voluntary groups and charities including West Berkshire Homeless, Loose Ends and the Newbury Soup Kitchen will focus their efforts to support the work of Two Saints and ensure that rough sleepers receive the support they need to help them back to independence and a home.

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for housing and homelessness Hilary Cole (Con, Chieveley) said the collaborative approach between the agencies underlined the council’s commitment to ensuring no one has to sleep outside.

Mrs Cole said: “To be effective, we must all be a part of the solution and the collaborative approach taken by West Berkshire Homeless and our other partners is much appreciated.

“The council works all year round to reduce homelessness and support people who sleep rough.

“People become homeless for many reasons, but when they do it’s important they know that help is available to get them back on their feet.

“The SWEP will remain active for as long as necessary to make sure that all rough sleepers who want a warm, safe place are found somewhere to stay.”

West Berkshire Homeless charity general secretary and trustee Erica Gassor said: “We are delighted to be supporting the council and Two Saints initiative this year and are very excited to see an extended facility for the rough sleeping community which includes additional daytime coverage.”

Newbury Soup Kitchen founder and lead volunteer Meryl Praill said: “We are committed to continuing our work to support rough sleepers in Newbury and West Berkshire.

“Two Saints and the council have provided the opportunity to ensure that no one needs to sleep out in the cold this winter.

“We’re delighted to help where we can to support this wonderful initiative.”

Anyone without anywhere to stay tonight should visit West Berkshire Council’s offices in Market Street, Newbury for support.

Anyone who becomes homeless when the offices are closed should contact the council’s emergency duty team on 01344 786543.