Armed Forces day at Newbury Racecourse

The event will commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War

The launch of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal for Berkshire and the Vale of White Horse took place before racing

NEWBURY Racecourse will stage the return of Worthington’s Armed Forces Race Day this weekend. 

The event on Saturday, October 27, will commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War and 100 years of the RAF.

There will be free entry for all members of the armed forces, ministry of defence and the Royal British Legion, when booked in advance.

To book, call (01635) 40015.

