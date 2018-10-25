West Berkshire locals march for People's Vote

MEMBERS of a local campaign group joined hundreds of thousands of protesters in London at the weekend to demand a referendum on the final Brexit deal.

More than 100 people from the West Berkshire Stronger Together (WBST) group attended the rally in the capital on Saturday – which organisers say was the second-best attended demonstration of the century.

WBST was set up in the wake of the referendum by a group of people who wanted to continue to campaign for Britain to stay within the EU.

Young voters led the People’s Vote March for the Future to London’s Parliament Square, which attracted around 700,000 people.

London mayor Sadiq Khan, who started the march, was among those who addressed the crowds in Parliament Square, along with representatives from the main political parties.

They included Sir Vince Cable for the Lib Dems, Caroline Lucas of the Greens, Chuka Umunna of Labour and Conservative MP Anna Soubry.

Other platform speakers included actor Steve Coogan, chef Delia Smith and entrepreneur Deborah Meaden.

The event followed a similar protest march in June, when a large cohort of people from WBST attended the People’s Vote march in the capital to coincide with the second anniversary of the Brexit referendum.

Co-ordinator for the West Berkshire Stronger Together group Tony Vickers said: “The numbers were at least three times those taking the same train for the June march.

“There were clearly far more people there than the organisers expected.

“There was a much bigger and well-organised Labour contingent, many of whom were carrying posters, while a lot of other union groups stuck together.”

Mr Vickers added that the WBST cohort marched together, irrespective of their political orientation, and many from the district who took part in the event had never marched before.

Among them was 15-year-old Esme Lister from Thatcham, who was unable to vote in the 2016 referendum.

Miss Lister, who is daughter of Thatcham town councillor David Lister, said: “I thought it important to march to voice my disappointment in the Government for taking away my EU citizen’s right to travel and to study abroad.

“The march was a fantastic opportunity to meet other young like-minded people.”

A Newbury couple, whose overseas referendum postal ballot papers didn’t arrive in America in time, also took part in the march. They were joined by Watson – a family dog who headed to a ‘Wooferendum’ with his owners to protest against the re-introduction of pets’ passports and quarantine if Britain leaves the EU without a deal.

Although there is no formal membership to join WBST, those interested in seeking more information about the group can join its Facebook page.