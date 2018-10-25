Everybody will be Kung Fu biting ... food

HERE’S a sneak peek inside the new all-you-can-eat pan-Asian buffet restaurant that will be opening in Newbury's Kennet Shopping centre tomorrow (Friday).

Kung Fu Oriental Buffet is located directly beneath Vue Cinema and opposite Nando’s, on the Market Street and Cheap Street junction.

The 4,500 sq ft restaurant will offer cuisine from Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

Kung Fu trades from 23 other locations nationwide and in the last year has opened in Kingston, Worcester and Earl’s Court with further planned openings in Chelmsford and Leamington Spa.

It is expected that the Newbury restaurant will create 17 part-time and full-time positions.

Centre manager Mag Williams said: “We are truly delighted to welcome Kung Fu and its customers into the centre and are looking forward to the excitement this new letting will bring.

“The restaurant will help complement our existing food and leisure operators – Vue, Nando’s, Subway, GBK, Pizza Express, Boswells and Caffè Nero.”