Herring left frustrated with late goals

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring was left “frustrated and disappointed” as his side snatched defeat from the jaws of victory at East Thurrock United on Saturday.

Crusaders looked to be heading for a vital victory over their National League South relegation rivals as they led 1-0 with seven minutes remaining as striker Danilo Orsi-Dadomo scored his third goal in three appearances.

But Charlie Ten-Grotenhuis was sent off after picking up two bookings in quick succession and Thurrock struck twice in injury time to clinch a 2-1 win.

Herring said: “It was extremely disappointing as we were 1-0 up and looking comfortable and in control of the game. Then we were down to 10 men because of two stupid bookings and we should still have won the game.

“When we conceded in the 90th minute to make it 1-1 we had to manage the game, but we could not do that and that’s the most frustrating thing.”

Hungerford entertain in-form Hampton and Richmond on Saturday and Herring admitted: “They will be full of confidence and it will be another tough game.”