Thatcham are on the trophy trail

THATCHAM Town will be hoping for a repeat feat when they entertain Melksham Town on Saturday (3pm).

Last season, the Kingfishers scored a last-gasp 1-0 win in Wiltshire in the quarter-finals of the FA Vase – and they went on to triumph in the final at Wembley.

Now the two Southern League Division 1 South clubs clash at Waterside Park in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

Thatcham manager Danny Robinson said: “It will be a completely different game from last year and they will be looking for revenge.

“We are looking forward to it. The FA Trophy is a great competition and if we get through this round then we could get one of the big teams.”

Robinson will be hoping his side bounces back from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Street.

He said: “We did not deserve to lose it. We were a bit disappointing going forward, but Chris Rackley did not have a lot to do.

“There are fine margins at this level and we gave away a sloppy goal.”