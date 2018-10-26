Newbury MP: extended Brexit transition period not a problem

NEWBURY MP Richard Benyon has said he can live with an extended post-Brexit transition period, should the option to prolong Britain’s exit from the EU present itself.

The UK is due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, and the transition period is designed to smooth the path to a future permanent relationship between Britain and the EU.

But after arriving at stalemate with European leaders at the summit in Brussels last week, Mrs May has said this period could be extended, if necessary, by “a matter of months”.

The current plan is for a transition period of 21 months, but prolonging this period would give authorities and companies time to adjust, she said.

Supporters of the idea say a longer transition period would allow more scope for securing a trade deal and to avoid a hard border in Ireland – which remains the biggest obstacle for EU leaders to sort out.

But the possibility has incensed some Brexiteers – including members of the Conservative Party – who say continuing to be part of the EU would be likely to cost the UK billions of pounds.

This week, Mr Benyon sided with the Prime Minister, amid growing calls from his own party for her to ditch her Brexit plan.

Mr Benyon said: “I’m with the Prime Minister. I do not want it to be delayed.

“It’s taken us 12 years to get into the customs market and we’ve been in the EU for 45 years.

“If it takes us a bit longer for us to leave it will give certainty to businesses and individuals.

“I can live with an extended transition period.”

In the same week that saw 700,000 protesters gather in Parliament Square to demand a people’s vote on the final exit deal from the EU, Mr Benyon once again quashed the omnipresent call for the country to hold a second referendum.

He said: “I just don’t want to reopen all the horrible divisions of the first referendum.

“I do not believe a second referendum would be practical – we would not be able to hold it until this time next year.

“We would need to put all the necessary legalisation in progress and I would not want months of highly-charged discussions which would not resolve the end.

“There are so many complications to this that have such a divisive effect.

“I do not think there is a majority in the house who would support a second referendum.

“It would be wrong to put democracy at risk in that way.”

The backlash at the suggestion to extend a transition period follows a turbulent week of events for Mrs May, who warned politicians to be “careful about language” they use.

It comes after words were directed to her over Brexit by a Tory backbencher, while another told her to “bring her own noose” to a meeting yesterday (Wednesday) – which Mr Benyon wholeheartedly condemned.

“I’m utterly contemptuous of people who use that type of language,” he said.

“People have a right to object in our society and to express their views with passion, but to say such violent words, full of vitriol, has no place in public life.”