Anna leads the way for Banjo Cycles

NEWBURY-based team Banjo Cycles had their best day yet at the local Wessex Cyclo-Cross League in Southampton on Sunday.

The team had no less than three first places and multiple other riders on the race podiums.

First winner of the day was Anna Patterson in the under-12 girls and then Amelie Prior in the under-16 girls before Paul Lloyd came home first in the men’s V40 race.

There were other excellent rides from Gareth Davies, who was third in the under-16 boys and Alexa Hawkins, third in the under-16 girls.

Notable performance of the day was Emily Conn, who rode most of the women’s junior race in second place, before slipping back to fourth overall at the end.

Rob Waller was also third in the men’s V50 race.

Meanwhile, in the Central Cyclo-Cross League fellow Banjo Team rider Amelia Cox won her under-16 girls race.

The men’s senior race at Southampton was won by Callum Macleod from Reading and the women’s race overall by Abbey Manley from Southampton.

Next week Banjo Cycles’ youth and junior team travel to Irvine in Scotland for the second round of the British Cycling National Trophy Cyclo-Cross.

The local Wessex League event will be at Sparsholt College in Winchester.