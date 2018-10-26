Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Train services disrupted this morning (Friday)

Police incident blocking lines

'Landmark' year for train travel in Newbury - once line work is completed

Train services between Newbury and Bedwyn are being cancelled or delayed because of an incident on the line.

Great Western Railway said that police were dealing with an incident near the railway between Newbury and Bedwyn.

The line is blocked and train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 11.30am.

More to follow. 

  • Owen1

    26/10/2018 - 10:10

    1A72 (the 05:53 service from Plymouth to London Paddington) was involved in a fatality at Hungerford this morning

  • Owen1

    26/10/2018 - 09:09

    Don't think that picture is of Newbury at 08:45 this morning- that bridge isn't there any more!!

