Body found on train track near Kintbury

Train services disrupted as police investigate

John Herring

John Herring

police

A body has been found on train tracks near Kintbury.  

British Transport Police officers were called to the scene near Kintbury station at 8.32am following reports of a body on the tracks.

A spokesman said: “Colleagues from Thames Valley Police and the Ambulance Service also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are currently at the scene working to identify the person and establish the circumstances which led to their death.”

Great Western Railway has said that train services between Newbury and Bedwyn have been cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes because of the incident.  

The disruption is expected until 11.30.

