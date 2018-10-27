Pizza parlour plan prompts objections

PLANS to open a new pizza parlour in a residential area in Hungerford have prompted a number of objections.

The Newbury Weekly News previously revealed how applicant Yucel Mehmet wants to launch the venture at 1 Priory Place.

A design and access statement prepared on his behalf sought to reassure residents that there would be only the “odd occasion” when late night crowds might gather, adding: “The applicant proposes to focus on pizza delivery rather than catering for walk-in customers.”

Although seating will be provided, eating in will not be encouraged, it added.

The statement went on: “The applicant is minded at this stage to use bicycles to deliver the pizzas, and anticipates using two or three delivery riders at the busiest times.

“If cars need to be used, these can park in nearby streets until they are needed.”

The application has so far attracted criticism from some nearby residents who have lodged formal objections.

Driving instructor Brian Dunning, in a joint letter with neighbour Rod Davies, objected principally on road safety grounds, warning: “Any parked car would be a hazard.”

They pointed out that “the pedestrian crossing immediately outside of 1 Priory Place is used by young pupils of the local primary school”.

Stuart Miller-Osborne stated: “All the residents are obviously against this ridiculous idea.”

Richard Preston objected on the grounds of potential noise, litter and vermin, while Richard Coombes said: “There will be considerable noise from the day-to-day operations of the takeaway business, including noise from extractor fans.

“I anticipate that my sleep will be disturbed due to the late opening hours of the proposed takeaway business.”

Di Borcherds wrote: “This is in the midst of a quiet, residential area.

“In my opinion, as an estate agent of over 30 years’ standing, the value of adjacent properties would fall and possibly become untenable if the proposed business was opened. This is not to be tolerated.”

Angus Campbell said: “The applicant had already started work on the building by starting to install a kitchen and putting up signage.

“I alerted the council to this and received an email... advising that the leaseholder had scrapped his plans for a takeaway business.”

He added he was therefore alarmed to read a report in this newspaper that the application was going ahead and concluded: “There are already several hot food takeaway businesses in Hungerford, many of which deliver pizza – there is no need for another one.”

Hungerford Town Council’s environment and planning committee has yet to discuss the application, but is expected to lodge a formal opinion once it has done so.

Meanwhile, the application can be viewed in full, and commented on, by visiting the planning section of the West Berkshire Council website and using the reference code 18/02574/FUL.