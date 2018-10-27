Prior's Court M4 tragedy appeal reaches £12,000

DONATIONS have been pouring in to a fundraising page set up to support the families of the three Prior’s Court School staff killed in a crash on the M4 two weeks ago.

The appeal has now raised £12,000 in just over a week since it launched.

Jason Aleixo, 44, from Newbury, Cathy Gardiner, 52, from Reading, and Lorraine MacLellan, 60, from Farnborough, Hampshire, died in a collision between Hungerford and Chieveley on Thursday, October 11.

The school minibus they were travelling in – which was returning from a work placement for three young people with severe autism – was involved in a collision with a lorry.

Mr Aleixo and Mrs MacLellan died at the scene, while Mrs Gardiner, who had been driving the minibus, died from her injuries in hospital the next day.

Overwhelmed by the thousands of messages of support in the wake of the tragedy, the school launched a Family Fund on October 15 to help those who lost their loved ones.

In a statement, the Hermitage school– for autistic people aged five to 25 – said: “In the wake of this tragedy we are trying to come to terms with what happened, support those recovering and the families, friends and colleagues who are grieving.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives.

“We have been overwhelmed by messages of support from the public, the families of our young people, colleagues past and present and various organisations around the country since the devastating news.

“Many wished to support the loved ones of those directly affected through this difficult time, so we have set up a Family Fund to enable this.”

Donations can be made at https://www.priorscourt.org.uk/donate/familyfund/10/credit-card or through the school’s fundraising department on (01635) 245918 or fundraising@priorscourt.org.uk

The school will be collecting donations until December 14 to ensure the families affected receive the support they need before Christmas.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact 101, quoting reference number URN 545 (11/10) or by using the online form.

Two of the young people at the school who were involved in the crash were discharged from hospital on Friday.

A third was in hospital recovering from an operation.

Two other staff members were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and continue to receive medical care.

The lorry driver was treated for minor injuries in hospital and has been discharged.