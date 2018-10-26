Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Zombie survival run at Newbury Showground

NEWBURY showground at Priors court is hosting its annual 5k Zombie survival run tomorrow (Saturday). 

You will need to tackle not only the UK’s largest Inflatable obstacle course but evade swarms of blood thirsty Zombies who are set on infecting you all the way to the finish line!

The 5km course will see you overcome 10 of the world’s most Gigantic obstacles, and survive 8 zombie filled ‘infected’ zones.

Show up between 9:45 and 12 to take part wearing sensible running shows but costumes are encouraged.

More information can be found at www.ukrunningevents.co.uk 

