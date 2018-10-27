Army photographer from Newbury crowned double winner

AN army photographer from Newbury has been crowned winner of the Army Photographic Competition 2018.

Cpl Tom Evans also scooped the Best Overall Image for a stunning photo entitled Guardian Angel.

The annual competition is open to all regular and reserve personnel, staff and cadets of the Combined Cadet Force, Army Cadet Force, University Officer Training Corps and MoD civilians and contractors who work directly with the army.

The aim of the competition is to capture images taken across the army that would be otherwise unobtainable, for PR and media use and for archiving.

As a British army photographer, Mr Evans’ work has taken him around the globe, including visits to Canada, Afghanistan, Kenya, Estonia and Poland.

The 33-year-old is based in Brecon, Wales, although he is currently on deployment in Norway, doing what he believes is a dream role.

Mr Evans said: “Being a photographer is the best job in the army.

“I get to see the whole army, every trade and every cap badge and see them at work in so many exciting and varied places across the world.

“That gives us a unique perspective on it all.”

Photography is a recognised trade in the Royal Logistic Corps and there are 38 professional photographers in the British army, assigned to brigades around the UK and Germany.

Army photographers work as part of army’s media and communication department at its headquarters in Andover.

Mr Evans credits some of his success to wife Jen, who he says has played a massive role in his achievements.

The father-of-two said: “She is what is behind all this.

“She puts up with me coming and going for long periods and is always there to give my work her honest critique when I ask.

“What inspires me is looking back at our history as army photographers.

“The Army Film and Photographic Unit filmed and photographed the major battles of World War Two.

“They even won two Oscars.

“It’s humbling to be part of that tradition.”