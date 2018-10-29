Enborne pupils visit Newbury Soup Kitchen

PUPILS from Enborne Primary School visited Newbury Soup Kitchen last week with donations from their harvest festival.

The youngsters presented a range of dried food, tents and good-quality, freshly-laundered winter clothing to the charity on last Thursday.

Staff and volunteers spent time chatting to the children about homeless communities.

The founder of the kitchen, Meryl Praill, said that, as a result of their discussions, the children realised how lucky they were to live in homes where there were no leaks, as can happen in tents, particularly in the colder weather.

The charity has been warning that donations at the drop-in centre – which provides a safe place for vulnerable adults every Thursday evening – are running low.

Formed in 2016 in conjunction with Newbury Salvation Army, the charity is in need of warm clothing, including clean underwear, sleeping bags and inflatable mattresses.

The kitchen has put together a Christmas ‘wishlist’ of items the charity is in particular need of over the coming winter months.

Items can be donated to the soup kitchen and the Salvation Army Hall in Northcroft Lane every Thursday evening.