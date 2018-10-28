Small but appealing trio need new family homes

DOGS Trust Newbury is playing host to three pint-sized pooches who, despite being small breeds, are overlooked by potential new families because they aren’t typical lap dogs.

Jack Russell terriers Olly, aged seven, Rocky, aged five, and Reggie, a two-year-old crossbreed, might be small, but they have big personalities and what they lack in size, they more than make up for in character.

Staff at the Dogs Trust say all three would make fantastic additions to experienced adult-only families, but they are still searching for their “forever homes”.

All three dogs are super-clever and enjoy learning new things in return for tasty treats, which will prove useful to those who enjoy the training element of owning a dog.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “It’s safe to say these three are not typicallap dogs and sadly they are often passed up in favour of their other kennels friends who’d be happy with a snuggle on the sofa.

“Olly, Rocky and Reggie love being out and about, learning new things and prefer a hands-off approach, but we’re confident there’s someone out there for each of them.

“We’d need patient owners who will enjoy the commitment of owning a dog who, once they know you, will give you lots of love.

“All three pooches build strong bonds, they just need a little bit of time and patience, with plenty of tasty treats thrown in and they soon learn to trust.”

All three dogs are looking for an adult-only, pet-free home.

“They take their time getting to know people, so new owners would need to visit a number of times to get to know them.

If you are interested in giving one of these trio a forever home, or would like to find out more about the residents at Dogs Trust Newbury, call 0300 303 0292.