Long-serving councillor Pat mourned

TRIBUTES have been paid to one of Baughurst Parish Council’s longest-serving and most dedicated supporters.

Eighty-five-year-old Pat Garrett, who had been a councillor for more than 33 years, died on September 15.

She served as a representative on the Heath End Hall Committee, and for many years taught mathematics at the Hurst Community College.

Baughurst parish clerk Penny Waterfield said: “She was always cheerful, willing and very supportive of everything in which she believed – the hall and the parish council being only two areas of her life.

“She was ferocious in whipping up support for local events – she could wheedle donations from local organisations for fetes and fairs – and very few people could say no to her.

“Her failing health in later life curtailed her activities, but when I asked her, two years ago, whether she would stand again at our latest round of parish council elections, she looked at me and said ‘how else would I be able to help?’

“A truly remarkable lady and one who will be sadly missed.”

During her term as a councillor, she became chairwoman between 2003-2004, which also commemorated 100 years of the parish council, and as such officiated at all the civic ceremonies and memorabilia exhibitions which took place in Baughurst during that time.

She leaves behind a reputation for integrity and interest in the community which will be a hard act to follow.