Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Bowling alley planned for Kennet Centre

£2m investment to bring Superbowl UK to Newbury

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Kennet Shopping Centre finds a buyer

A new bowling alley looks set to be coming to Newbury's Kennet Centre. 

Superbowl UK, a 14 lane 10 pin bowling alley, is scheduled to open in the former TK Maxx store in mid-2019. 

The announcement was made by Kennet Centre owners HIG Capital at the Newbury Vision conference this morning (Monday). 

The £2m investment also includes a soft play area, bar and lounge section, amusement arcade and a ninja tag obstacle course. 

Superbowl UK currently operate eight centres across England and South Wales. Between now and the launch in 2019, Superbowl UK expect to create more than 35 jobs and use local tradesman for the fit-out.

The news comes on the back of the re-opening of Lakeside Superbowl in Thatcham last week. 

Pan-Asian buffet restaurant Kung Fu opened in the Kennet Centre on Friday. 

For more on this story, plus more from the conference, see the Newbury Weekly News and NewburyToday.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • NewburyLad

    29/10/2018 - 16:04

    Where it should have been in the first place - in the centre of the town, not slapped in the residential area. At least the cinema never ended up at Lakeside.

    Reply

  • redhead

    29/10/2018 - 16:04

    yea, cos we need 2 alleys 3 miles apart!!!! not!

    Reply

  • Bombey

    29/10/2018 - 14:02

    You couldn't make this stuff up.

    Reply

Body found on train track near Kintbury

Body found on train track near Kintbury

Everybody will be Kung Fu biting ... food

Everybody will be Kung Fu biting ... food

Bowling alley planned for Kennet Centre

Bowling alley planned for Kennet Centre

Train services disrupted this morning (Friday)

'Landmark' year for train travel in Newbury - once line work is completed

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33