Bowling alley planned for Kennet Centre

A new bowling alley looks set to be coming to Newbury's Kennet Centre.

Superbowl UK, a 14 lane 10 pin bowling alley, is scheduled to open in the former TK Maxx store in mid-2019.

The announcement was made by Kennet Centre owners HIG Capital at the Newbury Vision conference this morning (Monday).

The £2m investment also includes a soft play area, bar and lounge section, amusement arcade and a ninja tag obstacle course.

Superbowl UK currently operate eight centres across England and South Wales. Between now and the launch in 2019, Superbowl UK expect to create more than 35 jobs and use local tradesman for the fit-out.

The news comes on the back of the re-opening of Lakeside Superbowl in Thatcham last week.

Pan-Asian buffet restaurant Kung Fu opened in the Kennet Centre on Friday.

For more on this story, plus more from the conference, see the Newbury Weekly News and NewburyToday.