He blew it! Jail for teenager who squandered last chance

A TEENAGER who carried on offending in defiance of a suspended prison sentence has finally been locked up.

Nineteen-year-old Thomas Aspel was initially given the suspended sentence for an offence of aggravated vehicle taking in Hermitage.

He was convicted of taking a red Ford Ka without the owner’s consent from an address in Rowlock Gardens on April 13 and causing damage with it to a Vauxhall Astra.

He was also convicted of drink-driving and using violence to secure entry to a premises on the same occasion and of stealing a Sony Xperia Z3 mobile telephone worth £200 belonging to Artur Rosiak in Calcot in October last year.

Then in June, Mr Aspel, who lives at Red Cottage Drive, Calcot, defied the suspended sentence by shoplifting £16.20 worth of cider from IKEA Reading, in Calcot, on May 14.

Tom Brymer, defending, said on that occasion that his client had acted in a “moment of madness”.

He added: “He knows the suspended sentence is very likely to be activated and is petrified at the prospect of being incarcerated.

“He told me: ‘I was so stupid – I can’t believe I’ve done this’.”

Mr Brymer pleaded with the court to give his client one last chance.

District judge Emma Russell told Mr Aspel: “This has been your one chance to screw up during this order.

“Any other offending and the court will have no option.”

Mr Aspel was fined £50 with £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £16.20 compensation to IKEA.

But on Thursday, October 11, he was back in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court, where he admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards police on September 27, committing racially or religiously aggravated harassment on the same occasion and entering a home in Willow Tree Glade, Calcot, in defiance of a closure order on October 5.

Mr Aspel further admitted being in breach of the suspended prison sentence once more.

This time there were no more chances and he was sent to prison for 22 weeks.