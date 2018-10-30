Crusaders to wear limited edition blue kit against Woking

IN support of National Fertility Week, Hungerford Town will be wearing a limited edition blue kit in their National League South clash with Woking on Tuesday.

World Fertility Day falls on Friday, November 2nd and the Crusaders are playing their part to support the cause.

Town manager Ian Herring - who is keen on spreading awareness of IVF - told the club website: "We’re really fortunate to do our small part to promote what’s become a difficult topic for many to speak about.

The support from IVF Babble is helping spread the word so to speak, and is bringing an awareness to the people, men and women, in football and sport in general," he added.

The kit is a one-off for the club and Herring hopes that it can help with support and growth in the future.

He said: "Wearing an alternative kit for tomorrow’s fixture is just another thing we can do to raise the profile.

"We’re looking forward to our friendship and support of the team at IVF Babble growing, hopefully with an event at the club later in the season."