Mums get a cookery masterclass at The Woodspeen

A GROUP of mothers were given a masterclass on how to create nutritious and delicious meals for their children at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

The Woodspeen’s head chef Peter Eaton hosted the cookery session on Friday, October 12.

It was organised by Berkshire Hub, which has been working with the women to help develop their confidence.

The women have been attending a weekly group based on The Five Ways to Wellbeing (connect, be active, keep learning, give to others and take notice).

As part of their “keep learning” step, they were all keen to try and develop their cookery skills and learn how to encourage their children to eat healthier foods.

During the session, Mr Eaton taught the women how to make pumpkin soup, soda bread, mushroom soup, farfalle pasta and chicken and parsley broth, with homemade tagliatelle.

He also demonstrated how to cook a chicken, creamy white wine mushroom sauce for pasta and also turned it into a pie with chicken leg meat added.

Afterwards, they had a chance to sit down for lunch and sample what they created.

Head of food and training at The Woodspeen Mr Eaton said: “Our aim for this session was for the ladies to enjoy the cooking, while learning some new cooking techniques and recipes that would be easily replicated at home.

“We had a great morning and the ladies left with lots of enthusiasm and ready to try more cooking at home.”

Chef patron at The Woodspeen John Campbell said: “When Berkshire Hub told us of this project, we were delighted to be able to help.

“Cooking healthy family meals and tasty food are the backbone of a family, so we are excited to pass the skills of cooking healthy, cost-effective family meals on to these ladies.

“We hope that they will feel inspired to cook at home and also that they had an enjoyable day with us.”