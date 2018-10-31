Man arrested after driving into police car

A man has been arrested after driving into a police car and then attempting to escape.

Officers in the marked vehicle asked a silver Peugeot 106 to pull over in the Tesco car park in Pinchington Lane, at around 12.40pm on Monday, October 29.

Instead, the driver failed to stop and hit the marked police car before trying to leave the car park by mounting the pavement and driving into a bollard.

The driver and passenger then fled on foot.

Investigating officer, PC Oliver Perry-Smith, based at Newbury police station said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have been driving through the area at that time and has dash-cam footage.

“If you have any information, please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ‘43180330311’ or you can make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A 25 year-old man from Reading was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and possession of criminal property.

He has since been released under investigation.