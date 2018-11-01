Danilo wants to 'repay the faith' after strong start with Hungerford

HUNGERFORD Town striker Danilo Orsi-Dadomo wants to keep ‘repaying the faith’ to his new team after enjoying a stunning start to life at Bulpit Lane.

The 22-year-old joined the Crusaders from National League South rivals East Thurrock United last month and has already scored four times in four games for the club – including one in the victory against Hampton & Richmond on Saturday.

Having already played a number of games for Town, Orsi-Dadomo feels settled into his new team.

“I can only thank everyone associated with the club for making this possible and making me feel at home right away,” he said. “I just want to keep repaying the faith.”

The 2-0 win against Hampton last weekend saw Hungerford move out of the relegation zone and the Town striker felt the result was coming.

He said: “We’ve been unlucky in the last couple of games, but this result really showed as a team what we have been working on and hopefully we can push on from here.

“The lads are always giving 110 per cent, whether it’s a game or training, and they are a group who all want to better themselves.”

Before his time in the National League South, Orsi-Dadomo had a spell playing for college side Fort Lauderdale in Eastern Florida.

During his time in America, the 22-year-old broke the college scoring record with 34 goals in 30 games and, as a result, was awarded All American status.

He said: “I loved every moment of my time out there and it helped me grow, not only as a player but also as a person, but I am happy to be back in England and want to push on over here.”

The young striker has praised Hungerford’s management duo of Ian Herring and Kevin Watson for their support during his time at the club.

He said: “I can’t speak highly enough of the two – the support on and off the field is really on another level.

“They both have a lot of experience and they want to pass this onto myself and the rest of the boys – it is something that I admire a lot.”

Loan signing also leaves his mark

Along with Orsi-Dadomo finding the net during the weekend victory, new loan-signing Joshua Martin also scored.

Martin, who has just turned 20, has moved to Bulpit Lane on a two-month deal from Championship side Birmingham City, where he is captain of their under-23 side.

The centre-back played the full 90 minutes for Hungerford on Saturday and scored when he headed home a cross from Darren Foxley.