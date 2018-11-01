Terrefort heads Ladbrokes Trophy betting

DEFENDING champion Total Recall, Terrefort and Thistlecrack head entries for Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on Saturday, December 1.

The most valuable and prestigious Jump race of the season at Newbury, the £250,000 G3 Ladbrokes Trophy, has attracted 56 entries for its 2018 renewal, which takes place over three-and-a-quarter miles on day two of the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival.

Heading the betting market for the handicap chase at 8/1 is Nicky Henderson’s progressive grey chaser Terrefort.

The exciting five-year-old arrived at Seven Barrows, Lambourn, late last year and has won three of his four starts in Britain.

Henderson, who has landed the Ladbrokes Trophy three times, revealed that Terrefort is likely to start his season at Sandown Park on November 11, with the Trophy his target after that.

Britain’s champion Jump trainer could also be represented in the Ladbrokes Trophy by Beware The Bear (33/1), Vyta Du Roc (16/1) and Janika (20/1).

Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins saddled Total Recall (16/1) to victory last year – the first Irish-trained success in the Newbury race since Bright Highway in 1980.

Total Recall is one of eight entries for Mullins and could bid to become the fourth dual winner of the Ladbrokes Trophy following Mandarin, Arkle and Denman.

The likely top-weight is Thistlecrack (Colin Tizzard, 16/1), who landed the two biggest victories of his career in the 2016 G1 Stayers' Hurdle and the 2016 G1 King George VI Chase.

He has not been seen since finishing third in the 2017 King George VI Chase at Kempton Park over Christmas, but is due to run at Wetherby on Saturday.

Thistlecrack’s trainer Colin Tizzard took the Ladbrokes Trophy in 2016 with Native River, who won the G1 Cheltenham Gold Cup this year.