Blues defence is praised by Archer

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer praised his side’s defensive display in Saturday’s 32-22 victory against Marlborough at Monks Lane.

The result leaves Blues as the only unbeaten side in the South West 1 East as they collected their eighth straight win.

The home side went behind early on, but responded well, and held a 24-16 half-time lead.

“We started a little bit slowly,” admitted Archer. “They were out of the blocks right from kick-off and they tried to blitz us in the early stages and we weathered that storm, which was pleasing.

“They scored early on and it was a good test for us because we’re not used to going behind, but we responded really well.

“I thought we kept the ball, we built phases and scored a couple of nice tries in the first half.”

Blues secured an eighth try bonus point before half-time and Archer believes it helped settle his players in the second-half.

“To get the try bonus point before half-time was pleasing,” he said. “It allowed us to play a lot more freely in the second-half.

“To defend in the way we did during the second-half, where we forced many turnovers was excellent and it’s one of the best defensive performances that I can remember,” Archer said.

Blues now face a trip to Witney on Saturday looking to collect another victory and maintain their six-point lead at the top.

“It keeps us up there, we know our standards have to continue and it’s important that we don’t stand still,” said Archer.