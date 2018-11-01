Frustration for Dolan as Tadley let it slip

DANNY Dolan was left frustrated as Tadley Calleva fell to a 4-2 home defeat against bottom-of-the-table Andover New Street.

The hosts opened the scoring after just 11 minutes when Danny Vickers played a ball over the top to Cameron George, who found the bottom corner.

Tadley held the lead until after half-time, but two minutes into the second period, Andover equalised.

Dolan’s side regained the lead as George directed his header into the bottom corner after a cross from Chad Abrams.

The striker then had an opportunity to collect his hat-trick, but Andover keeper George Baxter kept him out.

Moments later, Andover equalised to set up a frantic final 15 minutes.

Both Shaun Dallimore and Aaron Parfitt forced good saves from Baxter, but Andover completed their comeback with two goals in the final five minutes to pick up their third win of the season.

“Unfortunately, we got what we deserved and I have got no complaints,” admitted Dolan. “We let in some sloppy goals and I am gutted because we really needed those three points.

“We have to show a lot more determination and we have to learn to look after the football better so we don’t keep giving it away in the wrong areas.”

Tadley now travel to Lymington Town on Saturday, aiming for their first league win in six attempts.