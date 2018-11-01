Macleod pedals on to victory in Scotland

LOCAL riders enjoyed major success at the National Trophy Series Cyclo-Cross in Irvine, North Ayrshire, on Sunday.

Wessex League regular Callum Macleod from Tadley club PedalOn won the under-23 men’s category to take the lead in the national series.

He also finished third overall in the Elite men’s race.

Katie Scott came second in the Junior women’s race to become a joint points leader in the Junior Series.

The day before Adrian Lansley (PedalOn) from Tadley had also won the men’s V40 race to take the series lead in that category.

The Youth/Junior Banjo Cycles team was also in Scotland riding on the tough, undulating course adjacent to the beach, complete with a tricky sand feature.

Best-placed Banjo Cycles rider was Amelia Cox, who was 15th in the under-16 girls.

With many riders away at the National Trophy Series in Scotland, there were several different faces on the podiums at the Wessex League event at Sparsholt College, near Winchester.

Sam Allen of PedalOn won the men’s senior event and Lindy Larkin-Brazier the senior women’s race.

The Banjo Cycles team enjoyed another good day, with Amelie Prior winning the under-16 girls race and new signing Thomas Clarke second in the Junior men.

In the vets categories, Banjo Cycles rider Paul Lloyd was second in the V40 category and Rob Waller third in the V50.

Next week sees all the riders competing in the Wessex League event in Abingdon.

Results

Under-8 boys: 1 Guy Rorke - (unattached), 2 Jacob Panton (Owens Cycles), 3 Connor Dooley-Jones (Banjo Cycles)

Under-16 girls: 1 Amelie Prior (Banjo Cycles), 2 Elena Day (Cotswold Pirates)

Junior boys: 1 Sam Bishop (Charlotteville CC), 2 Thomas Clarke (Banjo Cycles), 3 Matthew Day (Solent Pirates)

Senior women: 1 Lindy Brazier-Larkin (Sarum Velo), 2 Lauren Cracknell (PedalOn), 3 Alison Rothnie (Spokes BPC Racing)

Veteran 40 men: 1 David Spencer (VC Venta), 2 Paul Lloyd (Banjo Cycles), 3 Jamie Norfolk (PedalOn)

Veteran 50 men: 1 Kevin Holloway (GS Vecchi), 2 Phillip Boarer (GS Vecchi), 3 Rob Waller (Banjo Cycles)

Senior men: 1 Sam Allen (PedalOn), 2 Alec Briggs (Tekkerz), 3 Matthew Wakefield (Team Wakies)