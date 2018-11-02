Shoplifting tent dweller is jailed

A SHOPLIFTER who squandered a chance at drug rehabilitation has been jailed.

At a previous hearing, 25-year-old Kelly Darrington, who had been living in a tent in Newbury, was given the opportunity of an “expensive” drug rehabilitation programme.

She had admitted stealing hundreds of pounds worth of goods from Tesco in Hungerford and from Sainsbury’s in Newbury in April.

Lesley Gilmore, prosecuting, said she had been caught stealing DVDs which had not been recovered, and had a lengthy record of previous convictions.

On Thursday, October 11, Ms Darrington was back in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court, where she admitted breaching the drug rehabilitation requirement of a community order that was imposed for those offences and failing to surrender to bail.

A probation officer told the court that Ms Darrington had completely failed to co-operate with the substance abuse charity Swanswell and added: “She hasn’t had a drug-free period for years. She tries to normalise her behaviour saying she’s got a drug habit so she’s got to do something to eat.”

Honorata Choloniewska, defending, said: “She has a terrible heroin addiction. At present she is not being prescribed [a heroin substitute drug] and has been sleeping in a tent.”

District judge Sophie Toms said: “A drug rehabilitation requirement is an expensive programme.

“Your compliance, quite frankly, was appalling. I recognise that your offending behaviour is linked to your drug use, but nevertheless you didn’t seize the opportunity with both hands.”

She revoked the community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and sent Ms Darrington to prison for 23 weeks. In addition Ms Darrington was ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.