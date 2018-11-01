Herring positive after Woking defeat

HUNGERFORD TOWN player/manager Ian Herring believes that the results will ‘start to come’, despite defeat on Tuesday night.

Hungerford fell to a 3-0 defeat against Woking in the National League South, but a 2-0 win against Hampton & Richmond on Sunday has seen them move out of the relegation zone.

In Tuesday’s defeat, Woking’s Jake Hyde scored twice, while Ben Gerring also found the net and, although Town conceded three, Herring felt the scoreline didn’t reflect the performance.

“It’s a tough place to go, but I don’t think the performance was as bad as the scoreline suggested,” he said.

“In the first half, I think we shaded it based on our chances and the style of football and we could have been level or even in front.

“But after the break, we lost our way when we conceded a penalty and although it was a disappointing result, the performance was actually quite good.”

Hungerford have the chance to make it six points in three games when they host bottom of the table Weston-super-Mare on Saturday.

And although the Crusaders will be narrow favourites, Herring believes the game will be challenging.

He said: “We’re at home, but we have to approach the game in the same way that we have done in the last few weeks.

“It’s a different type of game that brings a different type of pressure because they are near us in the table.”

Although Hungerford suffered their 10th defeat of the season on Tuesday, the player/manager feels that results will start to come, based on the attitude and work rate he sees in training.

“These are the games that you need to be taking points from,” admitted Herring.

“We know what Weston are about – they want to play football – and we need to apply ourselves correctly and as long as we work hard, then results will take care of themselves.”

The 2-0 victory for Town on Saturday was the club’s first clean sheet since their win against Dartford on August 25.

After the game, Herring said: “I was delighted with the performance and the result because along with the clean sheet, it was nothing less than what we deserved.

“We have been heading in the right direction and we have been working on a lot of shape in training and the lads are applying themselves better in each game,” he added.