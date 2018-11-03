The Cottage Inn crowned again

THE Cottage Inn, Upper Bucklebury, has made history by being crowned the Best Community Pub in West Berkshire for a fourth time.

The pub, operated by Hawthorn Leisure, has been recognised by the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) for its many community-led initiatives, overseen by landlord Gary Bush.

During his six years of management at the pub, Mr Bush has helped provide sponsorship money to two schools in the area, supplied kit for the local football team as well as offering the pub’s acre field as a training ground.

Mr Bush also contributes a barrel of beer to the annual Bucklebury Beerfest and uses the pub as a hub for many community meet-up groups, including book clubs, the local history group and Women’s Institute.

The pub previously won the award in 2011, 2012 and 2016.

In recognition of this award, CAMRA presented The Cottage Inn with a commemorative plaque at a celebratory event on Thursday, October 4, when free beer was on offer to the local community.

Speaking of the pub’s achievement, Mr Bush said: “We are really proud to have been recognised for our commitment to the local community.

“Bucklebury is at the heart of everything we do and this award highlights the difference we can make.

“We look forward to doing more in the future to support the people of Bucklebury.”