Newbury Town Council reject Thai massage plans

Orchid Thai Therapy wants to transform its new site into a massage and beauty salon

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

NEWBURY Town Council has objected to plans to change one of the town’s convenience stores into a Thai massage centre.

Orchid Thai Therapy has recently acquired new premises on 17-18 Market Street, at the site of the convenience store Hot News.

The Thai massage business, which has been established in Newbury for five years, was previously located at 107 Bartholomew Street, but its lease expired earlier this month.

It has subsequently submitted a change of use application for the new site, which it wants to transform into a massage and beauty salon.   

But at a Newbury Town Council planning and highways committee meeting on Monday, October 22, councillors objected to the plans on the grounds that they were insufficient.

The application specified its intended change of use from ‘takeaway’ shop to a site for general business use – which members ruled should be revised.

Should planning permission be granted by the district council, the business is hoping to be fully operational by the end of November. 

It is expected that West Berkshire Council will make a decision on the application by November 28. 

Orchid Thai Therapy remains temporarily closed as a result. 

Hot News is currently still operating as a convenience store.

