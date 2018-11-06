Extra money for social care welcomed

WEST Berkshire Council will receive £500,898 to ease pressures on social care this winter.

The funding is part of a £240m package to prevent people from going into hospital unnecessarily and to help get them home as soon as they are ready.

It follows £145m to improve emergency care within the NHS this winter.

The money will pay for home care packages to help patients get out of hospital quicker, reablement packages to help them carry out everyday tasks and regain mobility and confidence, and home adaptations.

Newbury MP Richard Benyon said: “I am delighted that West Berkshire is receiving over £500,000 of funding to help social care services cope with winter pressures.

“Social care packages allow people to leave hospital as soon as they are well enough and ensure they can regain independence and confidence at home.

“Spending on key public services while keeping taxes down and getting debt falling is part of our balanced approach to the economy.

“This funding will allow West Berkshire to meet the care needs of more local people this winter.”

West Berkshire Council is predicting a £2.4m overspend on adult social care because of increasing demand on services.