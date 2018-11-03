Here's a token of our appreciation

WAITROSE Newbury has donated a total of £120,000 to local charities in the past decade, through its Community Matters green tokens.

The Newbury store was one of the first branches to pilot the green token scheme before it was rolled out to all Waitrose supermarkets in 2008.

Community Matters has since donated more than £30m nationally.

Newbury Waitrose held a celebratory event last Wednesday, where store manager Andy Davies spent time talking to the charities invited.

Marysia Owen, who heads the scheme, said: “It was so hard to invite every charity to celebrate with us, as so many good causes and charities have benefited from the green token scheme.”

A ceremonial cheque was produced to represent the £120,000 that has been raised in store for charities.

The Waitrose scheme has helped local charities and good causes, including Loose Ends, Newbury Nomads, Coffee Companions, Newbury Weekly News Over 80s’ Parcel Fund, Newbury Samaritans, Young People and Children First, Charles Clore Unit and West Berkshire Community Hospital sensory and therapy garden.