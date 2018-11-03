Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Here's a token of our appreciation

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Here's a token of our appreciation

WAITROSE Newbury has donated a total of £120,000 to local charities in the past decade, through its Community Matters green tokens. 

The Newbury store was one of the first branches to pilot the green token scheme before it was rolled out to all Waitrose supermarkets in 2008.

Community Matters has since donated more than £30m nationally.

Newbury Waitrose held a celebratory event last Wednesday, where store manager Andy Davies spent time talking to the charities invited.  

Marysia Owen, who heads the scheme, said: “It was so hard to invite every charity to celebrate with us, as so many good causes and charities have benefited from the green token scheme.”

A ceremonial cheque was produced to represent the £120,000 that has been raised in store for charities. 

The Waitrose scheme has helped local charities and good causes, including Loose Ends, Newbury Nomads, Coffee Companions, Newbury Weekly News Over 80s’ Parcel Fund, Newbury Samaritans, Young People and Children First, Charles Clore Unit and West Berkshire Community Hospital sensory and therapy garden.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Overhaul of Newbury town centre roads will begin in January

Overhaul of Newbury town centre roads will begin in January

Man arrested after hitting police car

Man arrested after driving into police car

He blew it! Jail for teenager who squandered last chance

He blew it!Jail for teenager who squandered last chance

Council in talks with football club over Northcroft move

Council in talks with football club over Northcroft move

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33