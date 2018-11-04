The ears have it

PADDY, a six-year-old Jack Russell terrier is a real character and wants nothing more than to go exploring the parks and hedges and then snuggle up on the sofa to enjoy a fuss.

He loves his toys and is happy to play fetch or keep himself entertained throwing them around.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Paddy has the most amazing ears. It’s one of his best features, along with his gorgeous personality.

“He is an easy-going boy who just likes to enjoy himself and make the most of each day.

“He would thrive in an active home who can keep him physically as well as mentally entertained – he loves brain games.

“Paddy knows his basic commands and has great house manners, but is happy to learn more, especially if it involves a tasty treat.

“Paddy would like his new owners to be around for the majority of the day while he settles in.

“He enjoys listening to the radio and playing with his toys while you are not there.

“Paddy would like to be the only dog in the home, but he would enjoy the company of calm dogs on his walks.

“He could potentially live with children aged 14 years and over. He is a lovely little companion who will be a wonderful addition to your home.”

Do you have a Paddy-shaped space in your home?

If so, contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk