Sister pubs raise money for West Berkshire Mencap

TWO West Berkshire inns have raised £1,673.50 for a local charity.

Sister pubs The Red House at Marsh Benham and The Castle in Donnington have raised the four-figure sum for West Berkshire Mencap thanks to a year of fundraising initiatives.

A successful comedy night held at The Red House in April was attended by more than 60 people and raised £300.

Further funds were raised via donations by a special West Berkshire Mencap Dish of the Day and other events.

Events manager Tim Hirst said: “We’ve been proud to support this great local charity and are delighted with the support from our customers in helping support this important work, caring for people with learning disabilities.”

West Berkshire Mencap chief executive Leila Ferguson, said: “We are delighted at the inventiveness and enthusiasm shown by the teams at the Castle and Red House pubs and would like to say thank you to all of their customers who got involved and donated.

“The money raised will support 18 children with learning disabilities to attend West Berkshire Mencap’s Summer Play Scheme.”